Mayo nixing surgical services at Waseca, St. James facilities

(Mankato, MN) – Mayo Clinic has announced that surgical services will no longer be offered at its facilities in St. James and Waseca.

After December 31st, all surgical procedures will be directed to Mayo Clinic locations in Mankato, New Prague, and Fairmont.

Mayo Clinic says the primary factor in the decision was low patient volume. Waseca has a 10 percent utilization rate for surgical service, while St. James is at 5 percent. The health giant says transitioning the surgical services to nearby locations will improve efficiency.

The change means eliminating two nursing and two surgical technician positions in Waseca; three nurses and one surgical technician in St. James.

Mayo says they are proactively addressing challenges that are facing rural health care organizations across the country with the long-term future of rural health the primary consideration.

