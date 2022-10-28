Mayo relaunches Event Center walking path

Mayo Clinic is relaunching its Mayo Mile walking program, which has been on hiatus since being shut down for the pandemic in 2020.

The relaunch will be celebrated with an event on Thursday, November 3 in the lobby of the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Attendees can stop for a snack, register for prizes, and walk the route.

The Mayo Mile is an indoor walking path with starting points where the Hilton Garden Inn and Mankato Place parking ramps connect, or where the Civic Center parking ramp and the City Center Hotel connect. The path goes through the skyways and arena, and two laps equal one mile. The route will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekdays, although access could be restricted during events.

The Mayo Mile initially launched with a celebration the first week of March 2020 but was shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic.