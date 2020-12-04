Mayo suspending operations at 5 clinics due to COVID surge

Mayo Clinic will temporarily suspend operations at five of its clinics due to an ongoing surge of patients hospitalized with the disease.

According to a Mayo press release, Mankato-Northridge, Le Sueur, Janesville, and Waterville clinics will all close Monday, December 7. Operations at the Belle Plaine clinic have already been shut down, although COVID testing is still taking place at that location.

“The suspensions are necessary to reallocate staffing resources to other critical care needs in response to the COVID-19 surge,” says the release.

The closures are expected to last about six weeks.