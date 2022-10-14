River 105 River 105 Logo

Mayor: 5 Killed By North Carolina Shooter, Suspect ‘Contained’

October 13, 2022 8:29PM CDT
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) – A North Carolina mayor says that five people including a police officer were killed in a shooting in a residential area. Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin said that multiple people were shot on the Neuse River Greenway around 5 pm. Thursday. She said the police department told her around 8 p.m. that the suspect had been “contained” at a residence in the area. Numerous police vehicles and multiple ambulances had swarmed the neighborhood starting in the late afternoon, and officers remained in place for hours during an apparent manhunt.

