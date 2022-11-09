Mayor Najwa Massad elected to 2nd term

Mayor Najwa Massad has been elected to a second term.

The incumbent handily beat challenger Toby Leonard, winning 69.7% of the vote. Massad received 9,567 votes to Leonard’s 4,111.

On the Mankato City Council, Karen Foreman lost her seat to Mankato native Michael McLaughlin. The race between the two was a rematch from 2014. Foreman won that race with 53% of the vote. McLaughlin won last night with 58% of votes over Foreman’s 41%.

Ward 5 council member Jessica Hantanpa will also serve a second term, winning her race against Kevin Bores 68% to 31%.

Kevin Mettler will fill a Ward 3 seat created by redistricting. Mettler received 722 votes compared to 685 for challenger Don Friend.