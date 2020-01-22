Mayor of Eagan arrested for drunken driving

(AP) – The mayor of Eagan is accused of driving drunk and crashing into a snowbank with a blood-alcohol level more than twice the legal limit.

Mike Maguire was arrested near his home Jan. 11 after police responded to a report of an SUV stuck in a snowbank.

A criminal complaint says a responding officer smelled alcohol and noticed Maguire had slow slurred speech and bloodshot and glassy eyes. The St. Paul Pioneer Press reports the complaint says Maguire was staggering and needed assistance walking.

A breath test showed a blood alcohol contents of 0.19%. He was booked into Dakota County jail. It’s not clear if Maguire has hired an attorney.