McDonald’s Auctioning $90K Golden Shamrock Shake on eBay for Charity

McDonald’s is looking to give away a pot of gold – or more accurately, a cup of gold – in honor of its legendary Shamrock Shake.

Mickey D’s iconic drink turns 50 this year and, in celebration of its golden anniversary, the fast-food chain is auctioning off a glitzy collectible cup for a good cause.

Hitting the eBay for Charity auction block on Tuesday, super-fans can try their luck at winning Golden Shamrock Shake cup, which is appraised at $90,000 — it is made of 18K gold and adorned with 50 green emeralds and white diamonds to honor 50 years of the Shamrock Shake. The sparkling cup also features 50 yellow diamonds in a Golden Arches logo, to represent its years of success at McDonald’s.

According to the listing page, 100 percent of sales will benefit the Ronald McDonald House Charities (RHMC), which helps support families with ill or injured children during difficult times.

Source: foxnews.com