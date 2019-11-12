McDonald’s Releases Snickerdoodle McFlurry for the Holiday Season

Alert: McDonald’s just announced the arrival of their first new seasonal McFlurry in seven years — the Snickerdoodle McFlurry!

The new dessert item will combine McDonald’s iconic creamy vanilla soft serve with crumbles of sweet cinnamon cookies, making for a spiced-up twist on a classic treat.

The special McFlurry will officially be available in restaurants starting in late November for a limited time only. Fortunately, those who order McDelivery using the Uber Eats app can get exclusive first access to it from the comfort of their own homes starting Monday, November 11 through November 17.