MCHS Austin and Albert Lea named one of America’s best maternity hospitals by Newsweek magazine

Mayo Clinic Health System in Austin and Albert Lea is one of 350 facilities nationwide recognized on Newsweek’s “America’s Best Maternity Hospitals” list. This list names the top hospitals for maternity care in the U.S.

The list is divided into two performance categories: five ribbon hospitals (161 institutions) and four ribbon hospitals (189 institutions). Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota, was included as a five-ribbon hospital, and Mayo Clinic Health System in Albert Lea and Austin was included as a four-ribbon hospital.

The “Best Maternity Hospitals” rankings are based on patient satisfaction survey results, hospital recommendations from peers gathered through an international survey, and key performance metrics relevant to maternity care.

Just last year, Mayo Clinic Health System in Albert Lea and Austin celebrated a major construction milestone in the project to unite the two locations as one hospital. The Family Birth Center in Austin was among the spaces expanded and renovated as part of that project. Since construction was completed in May 2021, Family Birth Center staff have welcomed more than 650 new babies in the new facility.