MCHS offering walk-in COVID-19 clinics in Austin and Albert Lea this week

Mayo Clinic and its Health System sites are offering additional opportunities to be vaccinated for COVID-19 this week.

The clinics are open to all domestic and international patients, visitors and staff who want to be vaccinated for COVID-19. Walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinics will be held in Austin at Austin Medical Center West at 101 14th St. NW on Thursday, June 3rd from 10:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., and on Friday, June 4th from 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. In Albert Lea, the clinics will be held at the Albert Lea Health Reach campus, 1705 SE Broadway on June 2nd from 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., and on Thursday, June 3rd 10:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Walk-in vaccinations will be provided at both clinics while supplies last, and Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines will be available. If a follow-up vaccine is needed, patients will be able to schedule their second dose appointment before they leave. Follow-up doses in June will be provided at the main Austin clinic, 1000 First Drive NW, and at the main Albert Lea clinic at 404 W. Fountain St.