MCHS to launch new mobile health clinic

Mayo Clinic Health System will launch a new mobile health clinic that will expand services by increasing outreach and providing access to health care directly to patients in rural communities across southern Minnesota.

The mobile health clinic, which will be based in a large commercial vehicle, will include two exam rooms, an on-site laboratory and pharmacy services. Patient visits will begin later this summer, and specific locations and dates will be communicated to patients.

“Mayo Clinic Health System patients will have the peace of mind knowing that they are always connected to the world’s leading medical experts,” says Jennifer Horn, M.D., regional chair of clinical practice, Southeast Minnesota Region, Mayo Clinic Health System. “Regardless of where you receive care, your health information will be readily available to Mayo’s care teams.”

Patients will be able to receive preventive health screenings and manage chronic diseases.

Services will include:

Acute illness/infection.

Immunizations, including COVID-19 vaccinations.

Preventive services and health care screenings.

Medication refills and checks.

Chronic disease checks.

Warfarin management.

Pacemaker checks (virtual).

Specialty consults and follow-ups (virtual).

Prenatal visits (virtual).

Wellness visits.

Pediatrics.

The mobile health clinic also has the technology and equipment to connect patients virtually through video appointments with Mayo Clinic experts. Pacemaker checks, specialty consults and follow-ups, and prenatal visits will be conducted virtually.

“From our experience during the pandemic, we know that our patients are open to new, more convenient ways of receiving care,” says Dr. Horn. “Our goal is to use digital technologies like virtual visits and innovative ideas like this mobile health clinic to make Mayo Clinic care more accessible to our patients, no matter where they live. We see this is as a necessary and welcome transformation in health care to continue meeting our patients’ needs.”