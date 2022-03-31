MDA issues Cyclospora advisory on Ocean Mist Romaine Hearts

State officials are alerting Minnesotans to avoid eating Ocean Mist brand Romaine Hearts after Cyclospora was found in the product during routine testing.

The Minnesota Department of Agriculture is telling consumers to watch for coding “22RHDM2L” and a harvest date of “Mar10,” grown in Coachella, California.

Customers who have purchased the product should discard it and not eat it. No illnesses have been associated with the product at this time, according to MDA.

Symptoms of illness caused by Cyclospora typically include watery diarrhea, stomach cramps, nausea, loss of appetite, and weight loss. People usually get sick about a week after eating contaminated food, but symptoms can begin anywhere from 2 to 14 days afterward. Diarrhea can last several weeks or longer if not treated, so authorities urge medical attention for anyone who becomes ill.

The romaine hearts were sold mostly in the Twin Cities area and surrounding suburbs, but stores in Chisago City, North Branch, and Duluth also carried the product.