MDH: 20 weekend COVID-19 deaths

(St. Paul, MN) – Twenty more people in Minnesota have died of COVID-19 over the weekend, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.

There are now 1,380 people who have died of the disease caused by the coronavirus. Of those that died, 1,093 were people who resided in long-term care of assisted living facilities.

There are 17 fewer people hospitalized Sunday compared to Friday, for a total of 322. MDH reports 160 patients are in the intensive care unit.

Here are the case totals from local counties:

Blue Earth – 214 (2 deaths)

Brown – 21 (2 deaths)

Cottonwood – 121

Fairbault – 33

Fillmore – 23

Freeborn – 251

Jackson – 52

Le Sueur – 62 (1 death)

Lyon – 274 (2 deaths)

McLeod – 67

Martin – 148 (5 deaths)

Mower – 797 (2 deaths)

Murray – 47

Nicollet – 108 (12)

Nobles – 1,631 (6 deaths)

Redwood – 12

Renville – 12 (1 death)

Rice – 748 (4 deaths)

Sibley – 29 (2 deaths)

Steele – 194

Waseca – 40

Watonwan – 144