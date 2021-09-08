MDH: 9 deaths, more than 5,000 new COVID infections

The Minnesota Department of Health reported nine new deaths and more than 5,000 new COVID-19 infections Wednesday.

The daily update includes data from 4 a.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Tuesday., since there was no reporting on Labor Day, or over the weekend.

Seven of the deaths reported Wednesday were from August. The remaining two deaths came in September. The deaths came from Becker, Clay, Crow Wing, Dakota, Otter Tail, Ramsey, Stearns, and Wright counties. Here’s the breakdown in ages of those fatalities, according to MDH:

40’s – 3 deaths

60’s – 1 death

70’s – 2 deaths

80’s – 3 deaths

As of Tuesday, 654 people are hospitalized, according to MDH, 174 of those patients requiring intensive care. Total hospitalizations have increased by 26 since the previous report, released Friday.

Another 5,777 new infections were reported Wednesday, including the following cases in southern Minnesota:

Blue Earth – 98

Brown – 27 (1 probable)

Cottonwood – 7 (2 probable)

Faribault – 26 (1 probable)

Fillmore – 20 (1 probable)

Freeborn – 78

Jackson – 3 (2 probable)

Le Sueur – 40 (1 probable)

Lyon – 16 (2 probable)

Martin – 13 (1 probable)

McLeod – 65

Mower – 60 (3 probable)

Murray – 2 (2 probable)

Nicollet – 31

Nobles – 8 (11 probable)

Redwood – 11 (1 probable)

Renville – 19 (2 probable)

Rice – 75 (3 probable)

Sibley – 27

Steele – 132 (7 probable)

Waseca – 37

Watonwan – 26