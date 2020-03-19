MDH: Confirmed COVID-19 cases rise to 89

(St. Paul, MN) – The Minnesota Department of Health reports the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state has risen since its update Wednesday.

There are 89 positive cases of COVID-19 as of March 19, 2020. Approximately 3,038 have been tested, according to numbers released by MDH.

Cases have been reported in Blue Earth, Nicollet, Waseca, Rice, Renville, Martin, Mower, Anoka, Benton, Carver, Dakota, Hennepin, Olmsted, Ramsey, Scott, Stearns, Washington, and Wright counties.