MDH confirms 4th & 5th case of coronavirus in Minnesota

(St. Paul, MN) – Two new cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Minnesota, bringing the state’s total number of cases to five.

In Olmsted County, a person in their 50’s was confirmed to be infected with coronavirus. The patient apparently started showing symptoms on March 5, but continued going to work. They were tested March 9.

A fifth case was confirmed in Ramsey County, a patient in their 30’s, who was likely exposed to the virus through international travel.

More information can be found on the Minnesota Department of Health’s Coronavirus website.