MDH: COVID deaths in Renville, Watonwan counties, more than 2,500 new infections statewide

COVID-19 deaths were reported in Renville and Watonwan counties Monday as the Minnesota Department of Health recorded more than 2,500 new infections.

There were 11 deaths statewide Monday, according to the daily update, which brings the state’s death toll to 7,903. Those who died ranged in age from their 50’s to their 90’s.

In Watonwan County, the death involved a person in their late 70’s. That’s the 11th death in Watonwan County. A person in their early 80’s died in Renville County, marking the 47th death of the pandemic in the county.

A total of 2,693 new infections were reported Monday, including the following in southern Minnesota:

Blue Earth – 48

Brown – 10

Cottonwood – 1 (1 probable)

Faribault – 10

Fillmore – 22

Freeborn – 36

Jackson – 4

Le Sueur – 12 (2 probable)

Martin – 10 (3 probable)

McLeod – 39 (1 probable)

Mower – 18

Murray – 3

Nicollet – 23 (1 probable)

Nobles – 11 (12 probable)

Redwood – 8

Renville – 5 (1 probable)

Rice – 28

Sibley – 12

Steele – 24 (1 probable)

Waseca – 12

Watonwan – 15 (1 probable)