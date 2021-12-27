MDH records 12 additional COVID-19 cases in Mower County over holiday weekend for cumulative total of 7,814

Mower County logged 7,558 confirmed and 256 probable COVID-19 cases Monday for a cumulative total of 7,814 since the onset of the pandemic, up 12 from Thursday through Sunday, according to statistics released Monday by the Minnesota Department of Health. Health officials added that the total number of positive cases for the duration of the pandemic, including reinfections in Minnesota, now totals over 1 million at 1,000,361, and over 963,800 people have now been determined as no longer needing isolation.

Olmsted County recorded 24,517 cumulative cases Monday, a rise of 93 from over the Christmas weekend, Steele County reported 7,467 cumulative cases Monday, up 22 from Thursday through Sunday and Freeborn County confirmed 6,244 cumulative COVID-19 cases Monday, up 29 from over the holiday weekend. Fillmore County recorded 3,394 cumulative COVID-19 cases Monday, a rise of 13 from Thursday through Sunday and Dodge County now has 3,933 cumulative cases, up 12 from over the Christmas weekend.

The Minnesota Department of Health reported 4,155 positive COVID-19 tests in the state Monday for a cumulative total of 987,599, and they added that 53 additional COVID-19 related deaths were recorded in the state from over the holiday weekend for a cumulative total of 10,359. A total of 50,127 COVID-19 patients in Minnesota have required hospitalization since the start of the pandemic, and 9,837 of those patients have required treatment in intensive care units.