MDH records 18 additional COVID-19 cases in Mower County Friday for cumulative total of 7,567

Mower County logged 7,316 confirmed and 251 probable COVID-19 cases Friday for a cumulative total of 7,567 since the onset of the pandemic, up 18 from Thursday, according to statistics released Friday by the Minnesota Department of Health. Health officials added that the total positive cases for the duration of the pandemic, including reinfections, now total 956,779, and over 908,500 people have now been determined as no longer needing isolation.

Olmsted County recorded 23,454 cumulative cases Friday, a rise of 78 from Thursday, Steele County reported 7,159 cumulative cases Friday, up 27 from Thursday and Freeborn County confirmed 5,954 cumulative COVID-19 cases Friday, up 35 from Thursday. Dodge County now has 3,791 cumulative cases, up 16 from Thursday and Fillmore County recorded 3,191 cumulative COVID-19 cases Friday, a rise of 18 from Thursday.

The Minnesota Department of Health reported 4,554 positive COVID-19 cases Friday for a cumulative total of 945,486, and they added that 58 additional COVID-19 related deaths were recorded in the state from Thursday to Friday for a cumulative total of 9,872 since the onset of the pandemic. A total of 47,956 COVID-19 patients in Minnesota have required hospitalization since the onset of the pandemic, and 9,457 of those patients have required treatment in intensive care units.