MDH records 21 additional COVID-19 cases in Mower County Monday for cumulative total fo 4,936

Mower County logged 4,796 confirmed and 140 probable COVID-19 cases Monday for a cumulative total of 4,936 since the onset of the pandemic, up 21 from Sunday, according to statistics released Monday by the Minnesota Department of Health. Health officials added that 43,992 healthcare workers in the state have now tested positive for the virus, and over 609,500 people have now been reported as no longer needing isolation.

Olmsted County recorded 14,043 cumulative cases Monday, a jump of 58 from Sunday, Steele County reported 4,162 cumulative cases Monday, up 26 from Sunday and Freeborn County confirmed 3,659 cumulative COVID-19 cases Monday, a rise of 11 from Sunday. Dodge County now has 2,015 cumulative cases, up 12 from Sunday and Fillmore County recorded 1,682 cumulative COVID-19 cases Monday, up eight from Sunday.

The Minnesota Department of Health reported 1,470 positive COVID-19 tests in the state Monday for a cumulative total of 626,310, and they added that five additional COVID-19 related deaths were recorded in the state from Sunday to Monday for a cumulative total of 7,734 since the onset of the pandemic. A total of 33,980 COVID-19 patients in Minnesota have required hospitalization since the start of the pandemic, and 6,902 of those patients have required treatment in intensive care units.