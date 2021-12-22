MDH records COVID-19 related death in Mower County for third straight day Wednesday, 13 additional cases for cumulative total of 7,788

The Minnesota Department of Health reported Wednesday that Mower County recorded a COVID-19 related death for the third straight day, its 53rd overall in an individual 65-69 years of age. They added that the county also logged 7,533 confirmed and 255 probable COVID-19 cases Wednesday for a cumulative total of 7,788 since the onset of the pandemic, up 13 from Tuesday. Health officials stated Wednesday that the total number of positive cases for the duration of the pandemic, including reinfections, now total 992,851, and over 959,700 people have now been determined as no longer needing isolation.

Olmsted County recorded 24,317 cumulative cases Wednesday, a rise of 57 from Tuesday, Steele County reported 7,425 cumulative cases Wednesday, up 14 from Tuesday and Freeborn County confirmed 6,182 cumulative COVID-19 cases Wednesday, up 12 from Tuesday. Dodge County now has 3,908 cumulative cases, up five from Tuesday and Fillmore County recorded 3,372 cumulative COVID-19 cases Wednesday, up 10 from Tuesday.

The Minnesota Department of Health reported 2,807 positive COVID-19 tests in the state Wednesday for a cumulative total of 980,400, and they added that 57 additional COVID-19 related deaths were recorded in the state from Tuesday to Wednesday for a cumulative total of 10,254 since the onset of the pandemic. A total of 49,812 COVID-19 patients in Minnesota have required hospitalization since the start of the pandemic, and 9,785 of those patients have required treatment in intensive care units.