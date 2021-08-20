MDH reports 10 COVID deaths, more than 1,700 new infections

The Minnesota Department of Health reported another ten COVID-19 deaths Wednesday, along with more than 1,700 new virus infections.

The deaths involved victims ranging in age from their late 40’s to their late 90’s. Carver, Douglas, Hennepin, Meeker, Ramsey, St. Louis, and Stearns counties reported deaths. Eight of Wednesday’s deaths involved private residents, according to MDH. The remaining deaths came from long-term care facilities. One of the deaths reported today dated back to June.

As of Thursday, there were 477 patients hospitalized with COVID-19, according to health officials. That number includes 125 intensive care patients.

MDH reported a total of 1,708 new infections Friday. Here are the counties in Southern Minnesota reporting new cases:

Blue Earth – 27

Brown – 14

Cottonwood – 1

Faribault – 3

Fillmore – 10

Freeborn – 18

Jackson – 6

Le Sueur – 7

Mower – 29

Murray – 2 (1 probable)

Nicollet – 17

Nobles – 9

Redwood – 2 (1 probable)

Renville – 2

Rice – 15

Sibley – 5 (2 proable)

Waseca – 11

Watonwan – 5