MDH reports 3 COVID-19 deaths; a dozen new cases in Blue Earth County

(St. Paul, MN) – Three more people died of COVID-19, and a dozen new cases of the virus were reported in Blue Earth County, state health officials said Monday.

All three deaths came from private residences, according to the Minnesota Department of Health’s daily report. The deaths involved a person 55 to 59-years-old in McLeod County, a person in their late 60’s from Hennepin County, and a Wright County resident in their 70’s.

The latest deaths bring Minnesota’s death toll up to 1,922.

Hospitalizations fell for the sixth day straight, with 233 people hospitalized, 135 in intensive care.

MDH reported 643 new positive cases of COVID-19. Here’s where the latest cases are reported in Southern Minnesota:

Blue Earth – 12

Brown – 1

Cottonwood – 1

Faribault – 1

Freeborn – 7

Jackson – 5

Le Sueur – 2

Lyon – 4

Martin – 4

McLeod – 5

Mower – 4

Nicollet – 3

Redwood – 3

Rice – 4

Sibley – 4

Steele – 1

Waseca – 1

Watonwan – 2