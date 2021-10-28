MDH reports 41 COVID deaths, nearly 2,700 new infections

The Minnesota Department of Health reported 41 COVID-19 deaths Thursday and nearly 2,700 new virus infections.

One of the deaths was a person in their early 70’s from Brown County, according to a daily update. In Martin County, two COVID deaths were recorded; residents in their late 60’s and early 90’s. And in Nicollet County, a person in their late 80’s died of the coronavirus. Minnesota’s death toll now stands at 8,653.

MDH says 923 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID, which includes 211 who require intensive care. In the south-central region, which includes Mankato and the surrounding areas, just three – or 13% – staffed ICU beds remain unoccupied.

MDH logged another 2,690 coronavirus cases Thursday, including infections in these southern Minnesota counties:

Blue Earth – 28 (3 probable)

Brown – 21

Cottonwood – 2 (11 probable)

Faribault – 9

Fillmore – 8 (1 probable)

Freeborn – 15 (1 probable)

Jackson – 2 (3 probable)

Le Sueur – 22 (2 probable)

Martin – 15 (2 probable)

McLeod – 30 (3 probable)

Mower – 14

Murray – 4 (5 probable)

Nicollet – 14 (1 probable)

Redwood – 12 (3 probable)

Renville – 15

Sibley – 12 (2 probable)

Waseca – 6 (1 probable)

Watonwan – 5