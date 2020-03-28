MDH reports 5th COVID-19 death, one fatal case is reportedly Martin Co resident

(St. Paul, MN) – A fifth person has died as a result of COVID-19, the Minnesota Department of Health reported Saturday.

MDH didn’t provide information on the latest death, but says the first four COVID-19 deaths were patients in their 80’s. The Star Tribune reports that one of the fatal cases came from a long-term care facility in Martin County.

State health officials have now confirmed 441 positive virus cases – up 43 from the previous day – with over 16,000 people having been tested. Fifty-seven of those cases have required hospitalization. There are currently 30 people hospitalized, four fewer than yesterday. But a release from the Minnesota Department of Public Safety yesterday afternoon said that 17 cases are requiring intensive care.

Locally, several counties saw a slight increase in positive COVID-19 cases. Le Sueur, Martin, Mower, and Rice counties all saw one additional case since yesterday, while Fillmore County added two cases.