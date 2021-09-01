MDH reports 6 deaths, 1,436 COVID infections Wednesday

The Minnesota Department of Health reported six new deaths and another 1,436 coronavirus infections Wednesday.

Deaths came from Beltrami, Carver, Hennepin, Kandiyohi, and St. Louis counties, according to the daily report. The deaths bring Minnesota’s total count to 7,817.

As of Tuesday, 614 people were hospitalized, an increase from the previous report of 589. Intensive care hospitalizations rose from 164 to 171, according to the latest response and capacity report. Staffed ICU bed capacity remains at 13% availability in the south-central Minnesota region, the report says.

Here are the counties reporting new cases in southern Minnesota:

Blue Earth – 14

Brown – 11

Cottonwood – 3

Faribault – 4

Fillmore – 4

Freeborn – 9 (2 probable)

Jackson – 1

Le Sueur – 7

Martin – 6

Mower – 9 (2 probable)

Murray – 2

Nicollet – 5

Redwood – 1 probable

Renville – 2 (1 probable)

Rice – 19

Sibley – 6

Waseca – 6

Watonwan – 1