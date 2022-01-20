MDH reports child COVID death; fatalities confirmed in two area counties

The Minnesota Department of Health Thursday confirmed a child has died of COVID-19.

The child was a Dakota County resident between the ages of 10 and 14, according to MDH’s daily update. It’s the first death of a child in that particular age group in the state, but the eighth person under the age of 20 to succumb to the virus.

The child’s death was one of 78 statewide, according to Thursday’s data. The deaths included a person in their early 80’s from Blue Earth County, and a person in their early 60’s from Freeborn County.

Minnesota’s death toll is now at 11,115.

MDH also reported another 11,440 new infections, which included 85 new cases in Blue Earth County, and 40 new cases in Brown County.

There were 1,629 coronavirus patients hospitalized as of Wednesday, including 247 in intensive care.