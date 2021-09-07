MDH reports more than 2,000 new infections, 12 new COVID deaths

The Minnesota Department of Health reported more than 2,000 new infections and another 12 deaths Tuesday.

Due to Labor Day weekend, the data released Tuesday is from Friday as of 4 a.m.

The deaths reported Tuesday came from Hennepin, Isanti, Ramsey, Rice, St. Louis, Swift, and Washington counties. Two of the deaths were from September 2021; the others were from August. Here’s the age breakdown of those who died:

40’s – 1 death

50’s – 3 deaths

60’s – 2 deaths

70’s – 4 deaths

80’s – 1 death

90’s – 1 death

MDH reports another 2,088 infections Tuesday. Here are the counties in southern Minnesota reporting new cases:

Blue Earth – 20

Brown – 11

Cottonwood – 2 (2 probable)

Faribault – 6 (1 probable)

Fillmore – 5

Freeborn – 28

Le Sueur – 8 (1 probable)

Martin – 6 (3 probable)

McLeod – 23 (1 probable)

Mower – 36

Murray – 4

Nicollet – 12

Nobles – 11 (3 probable)

Redwood – 8

Renville – 5

Rice – 18 (1 probable)

Sibley – 5

Waseca – 13

Watonwan – 2