Medford Man Accused Of Molesting Young Girl

A Medford man faces criminal charges, accused of sexually molesting a friend of his daughters.

Forty-four-year-old William Arthur Condon has been charged in Steele County Court with two felony counts of 1st degree criminal sexual conduct and two counts of felony second degree criminal sexual conduct.

According to the criminal complaint, a 12-year-old girl told police in July that she’d been touched by William “Billy” Condon the previous summer at Condon’s cabin in Bemidji. The girl told investigators that after Condon’s daughters went to bed, he forced her to touch his genitals and perform oral sex on him, then pulled down her pants and tried to further force her, but she pushed him away.

The girl said she was first touched sexually by William Condon at his house when she was 10 or 11 years old. The juvenile said she woke up to Condon touching her breast and genitals under her clothes.

Condon has been summoned to appear in Steele County Court on January 28.

Source: southernminnesotanews.com

