Medford man killed in crash west of Elysian; Waterville woman airlifted

A Medford man was killed Wednesday morning in a crash west of Elysian.

The crash happened on Highway 60 at 7:22 a.m. when an eastbound Cadillac CTS and a westbound Mitsubishi Outlander collided.

The name of the fatally injured Cadillac driver, a 49-year-old Medford man, was not released.

Kelsie Erlene Quale, 26, of Waterville, was driving the Outlander. Quale was airlifted to Mayo Clinic in Rochester with non-life threatening injuries. Her passenger, a baby boy, was not injured.

A passenger in the Cadillac, 24-year-old David Lee St. Martin of Faribault, was transported to Mayo Clinic Mankato with non-life threatening injuries.

The state patrol said the fatal crash involved an unbelted driver. St. Martin, Quale, and the baby were all wearing seat belts, according to the crash report.