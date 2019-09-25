Median barriers to be installed on Highway 60 between Lake Crystal and Mankato

(Mankato, MN) – Crews will be installing cable barriers in the median on Highway 60 from Lake Crystal to Mankato starting in a couple weeks

Motorists should expect inside lane closures beginning on Monday, October 7th, weather permitting, according to a release from the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

All access and turn lanes along Highway 60 will remain open, including access to Welsh Heritage Farms.

The cable median barrier project begins at Blue Earth County Road 112 in Lake Crystal to the south junction of Highway 60 and Highway 169, and will extend along Highway 169/60 in Mankato to the Blue Earth River.

The work will take about a month, barring any weather delays.

The project is part of the district-wide safety improvement efforts to limit severe cross-median crashes on four-lane divided highways.

