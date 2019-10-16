Medical Cannabis forum in Fairmont Tuesday

(Mankato, MN) – A group of veterans who advocate the use of marijuana for medicinal purposes will be in Fairmont Tuesday for a town hall discussion.

Minnesota Veterans for Cannabis will host the town hall at the Holiday Inn Conference Center in Fairmont on Tuesday, October 15 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The town hall aims to bring people from both sides of the cannabis issue together. The forum will focus on marijuana’s medical benefits, but will also explore how legalization could affect the medicinal aspect.

Minnesota Veterans for Cannabis plan to pursue provisions that failed in the Minnesota legislature earlier this year.

Click here to LIKE Southern Minnesota News on Facebook.

Click here to FOLLOW @SouthernMNnews on Twitter.

(Copyright © Southern Minnesota News. Alpha Media Mankato. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)