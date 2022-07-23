Medical emergency crash ends in Morgan graveyard with significant injuries

A Redwood Falls driver had a medical emergency, causing a crash that ended in a graveyard and seriously injured the motorist.

The crash happened at about 5 p.m. Friday.

According to a crash report by the Redwood County Sheriff’s Office, Kenneth Lyle Cran, 52, had a diabetic emergency and lost consciousness behind the wheel of his Chevy Impala. The Impala went off-road, through a bean field, and ended up in the St. Michael’s Cemetery in Morgan, which is off Highway 67. According to the report, Cran was transported to CentraCare Redwood Falls with “possible major injuries.”

Police say five gravestones were damaged and minor damage to the bean field. The Impala also had major damage to the front end.