Meeker County Sheriff releases photos of truck potentially used in abduction attempt

The Meeker County Sheriff's Office released this photo of a believed late-model Ford F-150 pickup truck that matches the description of the truck used in an attempted abduction on April 3

The Meeker County Sheriff’s Office has released photos of a vehicle potentially used in an abduction attempt last week in the Lake Stella area.

A press release from Sheriff Brian Cruze says his office received surveillance footage of a red pickup westbound on County Rd 33 during the time frame of the April 3 incident.

The release says there is also video surveillance of what appears to be the same truck driving slowly and repeatedly through 217th Ave off Co Rd 33 the night before the attempted abduction.

Detectives believe the truck is a late-model Ford F-150 pickup truck.

Anyone with information on the vehicle, its owner, or the driver, is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at (320) 693-5411.