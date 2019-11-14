Meet Narwhal, the Puppy With a Tail on His Face

A golden retriever born with a tail on its forehead is faring just fine after being rescued from the cold.

The pup, aptly named “Narwhal” for the tail’s tusk-like location, has gone viral online, racking up thousands of likes on Facebook.

The Missouri-based rescue service Mac’s Mission found the stray pup wandering about in the freezing cold in Jackson, reports Unilad. He had an injured paw, but more intriguing was the tusk-like protuberance between his eyes.

Rescuers couldn’t make “heads or tails” of the poor thing’s appendage, so they took the pup to the vet to find out the provenance of the unicorn-dog’s rare growth.

Fortunately, X-rays revealed that the “tail” was not connected to anything, and it doesn’t seem to “bother Narwhal or slow him down,” according to Mac’s Mission. As a result, the vets aren’t planning to remove Narwahl’s proboscis-esque addition anytime soon.

And, to answer the question we all have about the tail: No, it doesn’t wag.

“If that tail wagged, you would break the internet,” joked another of the puppy’s cheerleaders.

Despite the adulation, Narwhal has yet to find a forever home. Mac’s Mission plans to hold onto the little guy while he grows to make sure the horn doesn’t obstruct his vision in the future.