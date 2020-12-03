Meeting tonight on railroad quiet zones in Mankato

The City of Mankato will make a virtual presentation Thursday evening on establishing railroad quiet zones at 14 different crossings in the city.

A quiet zone would mean trains would no longer routinely sound their horns at an established crossing, except in emergencies or during yard operations.

The two-hour meeting begins at 5 p.m. online (password MankatoRR). Afterward, the project team will be available to listen to feedback and answer questions.

Qualifying for a designation as a quiet zone from the Federal Railroad Administration requires city assessments on what safety improvements, such as gates, flashing light indicators, or warning detectors, need to be in place.

Anyone unable to attend the meeting can also offer feedback online, or by phone, at (507)-387-8638.

The railroad quiet zone study is a 2020 Mankato Community Investment Plan project.