Meeting with online acquaintance turns into robbery in Good Thunder

(Mankato, MN) – The Blue Earth County Sheriff’s office says a thirty-five-year-old man was robbed in Good Thunder after he arranged a meeting with a woman he’d met online.

A press release from Captain Paul Barta says the male victim reported he had arranged an in-person meeting with the woman at an apartment building at 741 Chapel Street in Good Thunder on January 7th. The woman was present when he arrived, but a man with a handgun confronted him and demanded money, according to the release.

The victim fled the building and reported no injuries.

Investigation revealed that the possible suspects were associated with one of the apartments. Police located a 17-year-old female and Tah’ Viaun Long, 20, of Good Thunder, hiding in an apartment along with two other occupants who were not involved in the robbery, according to police.

A stolen handgun was recovered from inside the apartment. Both suspects were taken into custody on related charges.