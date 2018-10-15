Meghan Markle is Pregnant!

Kensington Palace tweeted today that she and Prince Harry are expecting their first child in the Spring. The official statement said (quote) “Their Royal Highnesses have appreciated all of the support they have received from people around the world since their wedding in May and are delighted to be able to share this happy news with the public.”

The child, either daughter or son, will be seventh in line to the British throne.

In recent days, Meghan seemed to conceal her belly. At the Royal Wedding of Princess Eugenie, she wore an overcoat throughout the ceremony. Upon arrival in Australia, Meghan Markle clutched an oversize bag across her stomach.

But she has nothing to hide, now. It will be a matter of weeks before she’s flaunting her growing baby bump.

Source: Entertainment Tonight

