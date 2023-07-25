Melting in Mankato: Sweltering heat expected this week

Sweltering heat will envelop Mankato and much of the state this week.

The National Weather Service says Mankato temperatures could get as high as 95 degrees Tuesday, 98 on Wednesday, and 100 on Thursday. Thunderstorms are possible Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, with a slight risk for severe storms. NWS says those potential storms could impact the high temps.

The blistering heat will stick around at least into the weekend when temperatures are expected to be in the high 80s.

Experts recommend avoiding hard work or activities outdoors during the excessive heat period.