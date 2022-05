Austin VFW Post #1216 and American Legion Post #91 will be hosting a full morning and early afternoon of activities on Memorial Day Monday, starting with a program at the Veteran’s Memorial on Main Street in downtown Austin starting at 8:00 a.m. Rollie Hanson, representing the Legion and Scott Weichman, representing the VFW stopped by the KAUS studios to talk about all of the activities that they will be a part of on Memorial Day…