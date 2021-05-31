Memorial Day programs to be held around the area today

Local veterans organizations will be holding Memorial Day ceremonies around the area today, as Austin American Legion Post 91, Olaf B. Damm VFW Post 1216, American Legion Spam Post 570 and Disabled American Veterans Chapter 27 will be holding a program at the Veteran’s Memorial in downtown Austin starting at 8:30 a.m. this morning. There will be an opening prayer, a wreath presentation, Color Guard military honors and the playing of taps, and VFW commander Scott Weichmann will speak to the crowd about Memorial Day. A program will also be held at Oakwood Cemetery in Austin at 9:30 a.m. this morning with an opening prayer, a wreath presentation, Color Guard military honors and the playing of taps, and American Legion Commander Rollie Hanson will speak to the crowd about Memorial Day.

A wreath presentation will also take place at Mill Pond bridge at 10:30 a.m. this morning, and there will also be Color Guard military honors and the playing of taps. There will also be military honors performed by the American Legion and VFW at Calvary and Grandview Cemeteries in Austin at 11:00 a.m. this morning, Enterprise Cemetery at 11:30 a.m. and at Lansing Cemetery at 11:45 a.m.

The ceremonial golor guard of the Harry T. Anderson American Legion Post #140 of Grand Meadow will be providing traditional Memorial Day ceremonies at these area cemeteries today, including Immanuel Lutheran and Pleasant Valley cemeteries at 8:00 a.m., St. John’s Cemetery at 8:15 a.m., Racine-Salem Cemetery at 8:35 a.m., Sumner Cemetery at 8:50 a.m., Hamilton Cemetery at 9:10 a.m., Frankford Cemetery at 9:25 a.m., Bear Creek Cemetery at 9:40 a.m., the program at Grand Meadow High School at 10:15 a.m., Grand Meadow Cemetery at 11:15 a.m., St. Finbarr’s Cemetery at 11:30 a.m., Dexter Cemetery at 11;45 a.m., Zion Lutheran Cemetery at 12:05 p.m., Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Cemetery at 12:30 p.m. and Hoflanda Cemetery at 12:45 p.m. The public is invited to attend any or all of these ceremonies.

The Adams American Legion Post #146 will be holding a Memorial Day ceremony at the bridge south of Adams on County Road 7 at 9:00 a.m. this morning, and also at St. John’s Cemetery in Johnsburg at 9:30 a.m., St. Peter’s Cemetery in Rose Creek at 10:00 a.m., Little Cedar Cemetery in Adams at 10:30 a.m., Sacred Heart Cemetery in Adams at 11:00 a.m., and they will also hold a flag disposal ceremony at the Legion post at 12:30 p.m. this afternoon.