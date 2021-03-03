Menomonie man jailed on suspicion of killing infant son

MENOMONIE, Wis. (AP) — A western Wisconsin man is jailed on suspicion of killing his 6-week-old son.

The 28-year-old Menomonie man was arrested after an autopsy determined the infant was a homicide victim. The Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office in St. Paul, Minnesota performed the autopsy.

Police were called to the family’s apartment the night of Feb. 19 on a report of a “disorderly male.” The man led officers to his son, who was not breathing and didn’t have a pulse. The baby was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The man is being held on a possible charge of first-degree reckless homicide.