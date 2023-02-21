Metal in Mankato: Trivium coming this May

Horns up, Mankato metal fans.

Trivium will perform at the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center on Thursday, May 4 with special guests Malevolence & Archetypes Collide. Tickets go on sale this Friday, February 24 at the box office or at Ticketmaster.

Trivium, a Grammy-nominated quartet from Florida, has quietly raised the bar for heavy music for over two decades. They’ve earned six straight Top 25 debuts on the Billboard Top 200 and six Top 3 debuts on the Top Rock Albums Chart. They released their 10th and most recent album, The Court of the Dragon in 2021.