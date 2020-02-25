Metal recycling factory fire put out after burning for days

BECKER, Minn. (AP) — Officials say a fire spotted earlier this week at a metal recycling factory in Becker has been extinguished.

Minnesota Public Radio reports that a release by Becker police states that private firefighters hired by the company put out the last of the blaze Saturday at the Northern Metal Recycling facility.

The fire that burned for days after it was spotted Tuesday sent up plumes of smoke and led the state to shut down the company because of what officials called “imminent and substantial danger” to the public.

The state Fire Marshal’s Office continues to investigate the cause of the fire.