Meth dealer sentenced to prison

A former Freeborn woman will serve about three years in prison for selling methamphetamine.

Alicia Marie Neely, 40, was convicted of 1st-degree drug sales and sentenced in Freeborn County Court in late January.

District Court Judge Christy Hormann imposed a 56-month prison sentence – just over four and a half years – with credit for the 22 days Neely already spent in jail. Minnesota inmates generally serve two-thirds of their sentence behind bars and the final third on supervised probation, so Neely would be eligible for release after three years.

In December 2021, a confidential informant purchased $500 in meth from Neely in a transaction recorded by police.