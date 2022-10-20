Meth & fentanyl dealer sentenced to prison
October 20, 2022 11:25AM CDT
A Mankato meth and fentanyl dealer has been sentenced to four years in prison.
Amanda Lynn Bailey, 42, was sentenced Monday in Blue Earth County Court on 1st-degree drug sale charges. She will serve her time at the Minnesota State Corrections Facility in Shakopee.
In January, drug task force agents found a pound of meth in Bailey’s bedroom, along with nearly 100 counterfeit oxycodone, or fentanyl pills.
Cash, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia were also found.
Bailey will serve at least 2 1/2 years in prison, as Minnesota inmates typically serve two-thirds of their sentence, with the final third spent on probation.