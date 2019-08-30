Meth, guns, explosives seized from Danube home

(Willmar, MN) – Three adults were arrested, and a child taken into state custody after a narcotics seizure in Kandiyohi County.

The VEE-VI Drug and Gang Task Force arrested a 41-year-old man and a 32-year-old male while executing a search warrant at a residence on the 29000 block of Highway 212 in Danube at about 3 p.m. Wednesday. There was no information provided about the third person arrested.

The Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s office said approximately one and a half pounds of methamphetamine was taken from the residence. Also located was nearly a half-ounce of psilocybin mushrooms. Agents also seized 16 long guns and four handguns.

A 3-year-old boy at the scene was removed from the home by Renville County Family Services.

The Bloomington Bomb Squad was called to the scene to detonate a homemade explosive device that was found inside the residence, according to the release from Kandiyohi County.

The matter is under continued investigation.

