Metro teen dies of COVID-19

A metro teenager has died from COVID-19, according to an update from the Minnesota Department of Health.

The teen, from Hennepin County, was between 15 and 19 years old, according to MDH. It’s the sixth death of the pandemic in that age group in Minnesota. There have been ten total COVID fatalities in the state involving victims under the age of 20. The death was one of nine reported statewide Thursday.

There were no deaths reported in southern Minnesota. The state’s death toll is now at 12,619.

A total of 2,170 new infections were reported by MDH Thursday, including 16 in Blue Earth County. Nicollet County recorded a dozen new coronavirus cases, while Waseca County reported nine.

There were 394 COVID patients hospitalized as of Wednesday, with 31 people requiring intensive care.