Michael Jordan Pledges His THE LAST DANCE Profits to Charity

Michael Jordan is giving away all his profits from The Last Dance docuseries.

According to Forbes, the legendary basketball star is set to make between $3 million to $4 million from the ESPN series, which focuses on the Chicago Bulls’ 1997–98 season.

The charities that Michael intends to donate to have not been named yet.

The first two parts of The Last Dance aired over the weekend, and became ESPN’s most watched docuseries ever.

You can also watch the series on ESPN2, which will have the profanity edited out.

Source: justjared.com