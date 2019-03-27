Michael Moore accused of MSU military cadet fund thievery

(Mankato, MN) – A former Minnesota man who now lives in Texas has been accused of stealing nearly $1,000 from a university military cadet fund.

Michael Paul Moore, 42, of El Paso, Texas was charged in Blue Earth County Court with two counts of gross misdemeanor theft by check.

According to the criminal complaint, Moore had the authority to draw funds from an ROTC (a military officer training program) Cadet Activities Fund from January 2017 to July 2018. The account was used to deposit cash from fundraisers that the cadets could use with approval from their Major.

After Moore left Mankato for another Army assignment in Texas, a new officer discovered discrepancies, according the complaint. The officer reported his findings to Major Robert Roberts, who then reported the matter to Army Criminal Investigation Division.

According to the complaint:

On June 11, 2018, Moore was seen on surveillance withdrawing $100 from the account wearing his military uniform. The following day, Moore withdraw another $200 while wearing civilian clothing.

On both June 18th and July 25th, Moore wrote a check for $300 to himself. Both checks were deposited into accounts Moore held at the bank.

On July 18th, Moore was again seen on video attempting to deposit a Cadet Activity Fund check for $550. The check was refused for insufficient funds, according to the complaint.

In August 2018, Major Rogers exchanged emails with Moore, who was by then in Texas. According to the complaint, Moore could not provide a clear explanation for the $900 “reimbursement.” He later wrote to Major Rogers, “I honestly cannot remember at this moment what was paid,” according to the complaint. Moore also said during correspondence that he would “take full responsibility,” and “send any amount that was needed,” court documents say. Investigators noted in the complaint that Moore had not yet reimbursed the $900.

Police say Moore admitted in a March 6th conversation that he had made the two in-person cash withdrawals at the Madison Avenue bank. He admitted to writing checks to himself, but couldn’t remember what they were for, according to the complaint.

Moore is due in court on April 18th.

